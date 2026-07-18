Abhishek Banerjee's office in Diamond Harbour demolished: 'Illegal construction'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s office in his Lok Sabha constituency Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas was demolished by the district administrations on Saturday after being tagged as an illegal construction.

Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour office demolished by district administration after being declared an illegal construction. (PTI and X/ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Notices were served to Amit Banerjee, father of Abhishek Banerjee, who is the director of Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, at least twice to appear for a hearing with all documents related to the construction of the building. No one appeared during the hearings on June 30 and July 7. Thereafter demolition was ordered,” said an official of the South 24 Parganas district administration, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | 'She chased me away': Madan Mitra explains why he left Mamata's side amid TMC crisis

Abhishek is the chief executive officer (CEO) of M/s Leaps and Bounds Private Limited and was also a director in the company from April 2012 to January 2014.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} People aware of the developments said that bulldozers and drilling machines were brought in to demolish portions of the five-storey building at Amtala in Diamond Harbour. Security was intensified in the area and central forces and a large police contingent were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People aware of the developments said that bulldozers and drilling machines were brought in to demolish portions of the five-storey building at Amtala in Diamond Harbour. Security was intensified in the area and central forces and a large police contingent were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday police and district administration officials broke open the doors and entered the building. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters allegedly barged into the office and broke furniture and window panes. Some covered their faces with saffron coloured clothes and slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' were also raised.

“This was the main office of Abhishek Banerjee. This was an illegal construction built on forcefully grabbed land. No permission was taken from anywhere for the construction. It was the nerve centre for all his illegal operations be it rigging during elections, threatening people, extortion or running syndicates to amass wealth,” Abhijit Das, BJP leader from Diamond Harbour said.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee gives voice sample in Bengal assembly poll speech case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BJP fielded Das from Diamond Harbour against Abhishek Banerjee in 2024. He, however, lost by 7,10,930 votes.

Earlier in May, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation issued notices to Leaps and Bounds Private Limited over allegations of illegal constructions in some buildings linked to the TMC MP in Kolkata.

A notice was also pasted on the walls of the ‘Shantiniketan’ building at 188A Harish Mukherjee Road which is popularly known to be the residence of Banerjee. Banerjee’s parents moved the Calcutta high court.

“This matter is already pending before the court. However, a new culture has been introduced in Bengal — the bulldozer culture since the BJP came to power. What we witnessed today was an act of vengeance and dirty, violent politics, with goonda raj on full display," said a TMC leader requesting anonymity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Two hours before the incident, Abhijit Das (Bobby) took to social media and announced that such a drive would be carried out. We saw BJP workers barging into the office, carrying out vandalism, and stealing belongings. What more can you expect from a party and its workers who didn’t even spare Lord Ram and looted donations from his temple? Today, in his name, they are dancing and carrying out vandalism,” he added.

However, Samit Bhattacharya, state BJP leader said, “This is an administrative issue and the BJP wouldn’t like to get into this. But as a party we don’t support illegal construction. Nobody does. A large number of illegal buildings have come up in an around Kolkata, many by filling up wetlands."