‘Absolute synergy with civil admin in Jammu’, says top army general

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:31 IST

A top army commander in Jammu has hailed the “absolute synergy between the Army, civil administration and other security establishments in maintaining peace, harmony and conducive environment,” following the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

Lt General Paramjit Singh Sangha, General Office Commanding of 16 Corps in Nagrota near Jammu, reviewed the situation in the region late Saturday following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

General Sangha chaired a high-level ‘Mission Reach Out’ Conference which was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and other members of the civil administration, representatives from J&K Police, CRPF, BSF and Intelligence agencies.

The conference discussed the prevailing security scenario and preparedness of security agencies and civil administration.

“The Corps Commander was appreciative of the absolute synergy between the Army, Civil Administration and other security establishments in maintaining peace, harmony and conducive environment,” the spokesperson said.

At the conference the Divisional Commissioner assured of adequate availability of all basic necessities and essential services to meet the requirements of the people.

“He further informed that due to normalcy in the region, the general public had requested for opening of schools and educational institutes which was agreed and schools in the city were opened from August 10 by the civil administration. He also assured of availability and normal functioning of ATMs and banks,” he said.

The spokesperson also said, “The Friday prayers also showed no negative impact of the revocation of Article 370 and the general public has welcomed the move and policies of the government.”

The Corps Commander told the conference that numerous initiatives have been undertaken by the Army under ‘Mission Reach Out’. Among those steps were mobile medical care units and lady medical officers, providing water in locations where water supply was disrupted, assistance in transportation of patients to hospitals and facilitating people to speak to their near and dear through the Army exchange and setting the stage for Eid celebrations.

