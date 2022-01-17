Abu Dhabi fire: Embassy in close touch with UAE officials over 2 Indian nationals' death

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it was in close touch with the authorities concerned regarding the death of two Indian nationals in an explosion at Mussafah near ADNOC’s storage tanks at the industrial city of Abu Dhabi.

A Pakistani national was the third victim of the explosions and fires that followed a suspected drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Abu Dhabi. Another six persons were injured in the explosions.

“UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in UAE is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details,” the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, the envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir said the identities of the two deceased Indians were being ascertained. “Two Indian nationals killed. Their identities being ascertained,” Sudhir was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

State-run Emirates News Agency WAM said preliminary investigations suggested that the cause of the fires were "small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones that fell in the two areas”.