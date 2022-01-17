Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abu Dhabi fire: Embassy in close touch with UAE officials over 2 Indian nationals' death

A Pakistani national was the third victim of the explosions and fires that followed a suspected drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Abu Dhabi.
Another fire broke out in a new construction area of Abu Dhabi international airport. Police said both fires had been brought under control by afternoon.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it was in close touch with the authorities concerned regarding the death of two Indian nationals in an explosion at Mussafah near ADNOC’s storage tanks at the industrial city of Abu Dhabi.

A Pakistani national was the third victim of the explosions and fires that followed a suspected drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Abu Dhabi. Another six persons were injured in the explosions.

“UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in UAE is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details,” the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, the envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir said the identities of the two deceased Indians were being ascertained. “Two Indian nationals killed. Their identities being ascertained,” Sudhir was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

State-run Emirates News Agency WAM said preliminary investigations suggested that the cause of the fires were "small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones that fell in the two areas”. 

