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ABVP, police clash during protest over fee hike at Himachal Pradesh University

Several ABVP activists gathered at the university campus, a few hours before the scheduled meeting of the university's Executive Council.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 08:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla: A scuffle broke out between the ABVP and police in Shimla on Saturday when activists attempted to burn an effigy of Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, over their unmet demands, primarily the rollback of a recent fee hike, police said.

A scuffle broke out between ABVP members and Himachal police in Shimla over fee hike.(Representative image/PTI)

Several Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists gathered at the university campus, a few hours before the scheduled meeting of the university's Executive Council (EC), police said.

They said the activists carried out the VC's funeral procession and tried to burn his effigy; however, police prevented them from setting the effigy on fire, leading to a clash.

Addressing the protest, ABVP campus president Akshay Thakur demanded a rollback of the recently hiked fees, stating that it creates an undue financial burden on the students, especially for those from low-income families.

He also demanded improved bus services for students, restoration of Students' Central Association (SCA) elections, and immediate recruitment of non-teaching staff to ensure the university functions smoothly.

Thakur said the university administration was not taking any concrete steps to address students' issues despite repeated protests and memorandum submissions.

 
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