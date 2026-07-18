Academic audit, review of all books begin in J&K varsities

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a review of all the books, research thesis, journals and other educational resources across schools, colleges, universities and public libraries in the Union Territory to ensure that they contain no objectionable content.

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Education department officials said directions have been issued to check that no publication or academic material contain material that directly or indirectly promotes or justifies terrorism, violent extremism, secessionism, radicalisation or any activity prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of the country.

The directions were issued after two books were withdrawn and eight officials of the school education department were suspended early this month over allegations that two textbooks distributed in government school libraries “glorified” separatists. The police filed an FIR under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case on July 4.

Following the incident, education department authorities in Kashmir ordered a review of all books in libraries of all government and private schools in the valley to check if there is any “content against the law with potential to harm national interest”.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that the School Education Department and the Higher Education Department have issued comprehensive circulars, prescribing a structured institutional framework for the academic evaluation, content verification and periodic review of books and other educational resources across schools, colleges, universities and public libraries in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that the School Education Department and the Higher Education Department have issued comprehensive circulars, prescribing a structured institutional framework for the academic evaluation, content verification and periodic review of books and other educational resources across schools, colleges, universities and public libraries in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. {{/usCountry}}

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“The initiative has been taken in view of recent concerns regarding books available in the institutional libraries and the procurement of educational material by schools, colleges, public libraries and universities in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, and in pursuance of Government directions,” said a government spokesperson in a statement.

The statement said that the circulars are aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms governing the evaluation, recommendation, circulation, retention and periodic review of educational material to ensure that academic resources available in educational institutions possess established academic merit, factual authenticity, pedagogical relevance and educational value. The material should be consistent with the Constitution of India, the laws in force, the National Education Policy, the applicable regulatory framework and the curricular standards prescribed by the competent authorities.

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“The circulars also assign clearly defined responsibilities to the Vice Chancellors, Principals of Colleges, Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education officers and Heads of Institutions (Hols), librarians, School Managements and other academic authorities entrusted with academic governance to ensure meticulous implementation of the prescribed framework within the stipulated timelines,” the statement said.

So far no university or college has officially reacted to the circulars even as officials said the audit has begun.