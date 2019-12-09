e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

‘Accept defeat’: Shivakumar as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats in Karnataka bypolls

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday accepted defeat in the Karnataka bypolls with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 12 of the 15 seats.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar (ANI Photo )
         

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday accepted defeat in the Karnataka bypolls with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 12 of the 15 seats.

“We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don’t think we have to be disheartened,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP surged ahead when the counting of votes began On Monday morning. After eight rounds of counting, the BJP was leading in 12 constituencies, Congress in 2, Janata Dal (Secular) in 1 and an Independent candidate in 1 seat.

The BJP has the simple majority of 105 in the 208 member Karnataka assembly. Congress has 66 MLAs and JD(S) 34. Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has to win six seats to retain power since his party also has the support of an Independent.

“We will win with a lead of 25,000-30,000 votes in most of the constituencies and will win all 15 seats,” Yediyurappa had said on Saturday.

The Congress and JD(S) combine has 101 seats and need to win in 12 seats to topple the BJP government.

The strength of the 225-member assembly was reduced after 17 legislators were disqualified by then speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. The 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) has resigned in July, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government in the state.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs under anti-defection law. He has also barred them from contesting polls till the term of the current House end in 2023.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the disqualification of the 17 but allowed them to contest the bypolls.

The bypolls were held on 15 of the 17 vacant seats because pleas challenging the results in two seats in 2018 are being heard by the Karnataka high court.

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News