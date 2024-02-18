 Accused in ₹21,000 crore Mundra port drugs case escapes from police custody | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Accused in 21,000 crore Mundra port drugs case escapes from police custody

Accused in 21,000 crore Mundra port drugs case escapes from police custody

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 08:11 PM IST

In 2021, 2,988 kilograms of heroin was seized in Gujarat's Mundra port.

Amritsar: Jobanjit Singh Sandhu, one of the accused in the Mundra port drugs haul case, has escaped from the police's custody in Punjab. He gave the police a slip after he was taken from Kutch to Amritsar to be produced in a court in connection with a separate case.

Initial probe into the seizure of the largest ever single cache of Afghan heroin from Mundra port had revealed that a couple whose import firm received the drugs in the garb of talc powder received a commission of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10-12 lakh.(Reuters)
Initial probe into the seizure of the largest ever single cache of Afghan heroin from Mundra port had revealed that a couple whose import firm received the drugs in the garb of talc powder received a commission of 10-12 lakh.(Reuters)

Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police Mahendra Bagadiya told PTI that Sandhu was lodged in Bhuj jail in Kutch. He was produced in an Amritsar court. He escaped police custody while returning to Kutch.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The police have launched a massive search operation.

"He was being brought back from Amritsar when he managed to escape from the clutches of the Gujarat police. A search operation has been launched with the help of local police, and efforts are on to capture him," the official said.

Also read: In new charge sheet, NIA names 9, including 4 Afghans, in Mundra drug haul case

What is the Mundra case?

In 2021, 2,988 kilograms of heroin was seized in Gujarat's Mundra port. The estimated value of the drugs was a whopping 21000 crore.

'The authorities had intercepted the drug consignment while being imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The company had said they were importing semi-processed talc stones.

The investigation revealed that the drugs were produced in Afghanistan and brought to the Mundra port via Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. The agencies raided several premises in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat.

Several people, including the owners of the trading company, M Sudhakar and his wife G Durga Purna Vaishali, were arrested.

Seven firms and 42 people have been booked under the case.

With inputs from PTI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On