In new charge sheet, NIA names 9, including 4 Afghans, in Mundra drug haul case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against nine people including four Afghan nationals in the 3,000 kg heroin drug haul worth ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, which was smuggled to India at the behest of Pakistan based terror groups, people familiar with the development said.

Those charge sheeted include four accused from Afghanistan – Jannat Gul Kaker, Mujahid Shinwari, Shami Ullah and Mohammad Lal Kaker; three from Punjab – Sarabjit Singh, Balwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh; and two from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) – Imtiaz Ahmed and Imran Ahmed.

“The accused charge sheeted on Monday are members of international drugs smuggling network involved in trafficking of heroin from Afghanistan to India for further distribution in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and other states of India,” said the NIA in a statement.

Earlier, the central agency filed the first charge sheet in March this year naming 16 people including 11 Afghan citizens, one Iranian and four Indians.

At least six accused including key Afghan players in the entire syndicate - Najibullah Khan Khalid and Muhammad Hussain Dad, Iranian national - Javad Najafi are absconding.

Last week, Kabir Talwar, a well-known name in the Indian clubbing industry who owns White Club, Jazbaa and RSVP clubs, was arrested along with another businessman Prince Sharma, on charges of being prt of an international drug smuggling network involved in smuggling of large commercial quantities of heroin originating from Afghanistan into India.

“Heroin was being concealed in import consignments of material, such as semi-processed talc, bituminous coal etc,” NIA said last week.

As first reported by HT, the 2988.21 kg heroin consignment was intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) on September 13 last year.

It was imported to India through a company run by Chennai couple - M/s Aashi Trading Company and exported by M/s Hasan Hussain Ltd Kandahar, Afghanistan through Bandar Abbas Port of Iran. Muhammad Hussain Dad runs the Hasan Hussain Ltd in Kandahar. The drugs were found concealed in import consignment of ‘Semi-processed Talc stones’ originating from Afghanistan.

“The proceeds of drugs trafficking were channelled back to foreign entities through hawala channels at the behest of Pak based terror outfits for use in anti-India activities,” NIA claimed.