Accused raised over 1 crore in run-up to Kanpur violence: SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the June 3 Kanpur violence has cited the money trail and claimed two key alleged funders Mukhtar Baba, Haji Wasi and mastermind Zafar Hayat Hashimi raised over ₹1 crore in the run-up to it. It submitted a case diary in a sealed cover to a local court alleging the money raised was used to pay ₹1000 and ₹5000 each to stone throwers.

An official, who did not want to be named, said the SIT was looking into the sale of lands of the accused and their bank transactions. Wasi sold one of his properties for ₹34 lakh a day before the violence broke out. He earlier sold properties in April, February, and December. Similarly, Hashimi sold three properties for 14 lakh on May 24, ₹11 lakh on January 11 and ₹7 lakh in December.

Wasi’s son, Rahman, sold 28 bighas of land in Unnao in May for ₹9.5 crore. This deal is also under scanner, said the official.

SIT has sought a report for the departments concerned to investigate these properties. In the case diary, SIT said the perpetrators were assured of legal help in case they were arrested. The SIT has been probing the transactions done through six bank accounts of Baba and Wasi.

Joint police commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari confirmed they were looking into bank accounts but refused to comment on the contents of the diary.

Violence broke out in Kanpur over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.