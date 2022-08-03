'Act of cowardice': Shinde condemns attack on MLA Uday Samant's vehicle in Pune

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday condemned the alleged attack on former minister Uday Samant's vehicle in Pune's Katraj Chowk, assuring strict action against those who try to disrupt law and order. Samant, who switched his allegiance to Shinde, alleged that his vehicle was attacked by some unidentified people while passing by a location where Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting, earlier.

"It is an act of cowardice. There is no bravery in pelting stone and fleeing. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. If somebody tries to disrupt law and order, strict action would be taken against them. Everyone should maintain peace, but still, if someone disrupts peace, the police will take its own action," Shinde said.

In a video doing rounds on social media, a mob can be seen trying to gherao Samant's vehicle and raising slogans like “traitors” against the MLA and CM Shinde.

The MLA from Ratnagiri said that the police will investigate whether the attackers were following him or the chief minister. He asserted that this is not how politics is done in Maharashtra.

"It's a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn't happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM's convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde)," ANI quoted Samant as saying.

"I will not get frightened by such incidents. I have spoken to CM Eknath Shinde and told him about the incident. Police will investigate the whole matter," he added.

Reacting to the attack on Samant’s vehicle, Aaditya Thackeray said he is unaware of the incident.

