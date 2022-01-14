Activist Prashant Rahi acquitted in 2007 Maoist case

RUDRAPUR: The Uddam Singh Nagar district session court has acquitted activist Prashant Rahi and three others who were accused on the charges of sedition and waging war against the State.

“Four persons including a resident of Maharashtra and a woman have been acquitted by the session court of US Nagar from the sedition and waging a war against the State charges. We are moving to the high court for appeal against the verdict,” said Laxmi Narayan Patwa, additional district government counsel (ADGC)-crime, US Nagar on Friday.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged on December 20, 2007 by the then local intelligence unit (LIU) inspector BL Madhwal in Nanakmatta police station of US Nagar against Prashant Rahi of Nasik in Maharashtra, Gopal Datt Bhatt, Khim Singh Bora (both from Haldwani) and Devendra Chamyal of Almora.

They were booked under sections of waging war against the State, sedition, provocation for causing riots and conspiracy. Rahi was arrested from Hanspur Khatta forest of Nanakmatta on December 22, 2007.

Later, Deepak Chandra Pandey alias Chetan of Kashipur and Chandrakala of Haldwani were also named in the FIR and arrested in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

All four had been on bail from the court since 2011. But Rahi was arrested by Maharashtra police in 2013 under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is still in jail in Maharashtra after conviction for a Gadchiroli case.

Police recovered a laptop, pen drive and CDs from Rahi and sent those to the Computer Forensic Science Division in Hyderabad for examinations. Their report verified that whatever data was found in the laptop and CD was related with Naxalites activities, said ADGC Laxmi Narayan Patwa.

On January 7, Rahi, Chetan, Bhatt and Chandrakala were acquitted by the court of session judge Prem Singh Khimal from all charges giving them benefit of doubt. Prosecution failed to produce concrete evidence to prove the charges, a government official said.

