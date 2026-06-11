Actor Sunny Leone on Karnataka CID radar in investment fraud case

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the alleged ₹2,400-crore Shivam Associates investment fraud, on Wednesday sought information from actor Sunny Leone about payments linked to her appearance in a film produced by the scheme’s key accused, even as authorities stressed that the notices do not suggest any wrongdoing on the actor’s part, officials familiar with the matter said.

Authorities stressed that the notices do not suggest any wrongdoing on the actor’s part(File Image)

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The CID is examining the movement of money connected to Shivam Associates and its promoter, Shivanand Neelannavar, who is accused of collecting funds from 40, 7000 investors through allegedly unauthorised deposit and investment programmes.

Leone had been paid about ₹1 crore to perform in the song “Dingara Billi Naanu”, in a 2023 Kannada movie Champion, produced by Neelannavar, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

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