Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after shots fired at actor in Mumbai, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims attack

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at him in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident, police said.

Actor Tiger Shroff (L) was attacked when he was returning after playing football at a club on Sunday evening. Police teams investigating the crime scene (R) (HT Photos/AFP)

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The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the attack after gangster Anil Pandit said he, along with Harman Sandhu, was behind the attack.

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“We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the post said in Hindi.

Pandit further warned, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

Tiger Shroff, 36, is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. He made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Heropanti’ in the year 2014, and is known for his stunts and dancing skills.