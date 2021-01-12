IND USA
Adani Green commissions 25 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) at ₹3.08/KWh.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:59 AM IST
A file photo of a power plant.(HT File Photo)

Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Limited, a step down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Monday said it has commissioned a 25 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) at 3.08/KWh. With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 2,975 MW.

“The plant will be connected to our state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India,” said Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO Adani Green Energy Ltd.

“Recently, AGEL also commissioned and announced a 100 MW solar power plant, despite ongoing pandemic backed by advance resource planning,” he added.

With the commissioning of this project, AGEL, according to Jaain, has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,820 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

