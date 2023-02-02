Adani Group crisis LIVE Updates: RBI seeks details from banks, reports say

Adani-Hindenburg issue LIVE Updates: Billionaire Gautam Adani, facing allegations of pulling off the 'largest fraud' in corporate history, on Thursday issued a video message to investors, explaining the decision behind his flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, withdrawing a fully subscribed follow-on public offer (FPO).

“Yesterday's decision of its withdrawal would have surprised many. But considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, our board strongly felt that it wouldn't have been morally correct to proceed with FPO,” said Adani, whose firm has issued a strong rebuttal to allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research, a US-based investment research firm.

The matter has also turned political, with several opposition party MPs demanding a discussion on the issue, in the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

Meanwhile Adani, until recently the third-richest person in the world and the richest from Asia, is no longer among the ten wealthiest people, and has also lost the crown of the richest Asian to fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.