...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Adhir moves SC over Bengal SIR deletions

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury filed a PIL in the Supreme Court against the deletion of 2.7M names from West Bengal's voter list, citing welfare concerns and judicial delays.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Ishita Bahl, New
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Delhi Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court against the “arbitrary deletion” of approximately 2.7 million names from the West Bengal voter list during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise earlier this year.

Adhir moves SC over Bengal SIR deletions

“Due to the deletion of their names, many underprivileged citizens are being actively deprived of various essential social and government welfare benefits,” he listed as one of the plea’s main concerns.

The plea demanded the deployment of an “adequate” number of sitting or retired judges to manage the state’s “extraordinary” caseload, pointing out that it worsened after former Calcutta high court chief justice TS Sivagnanam retired from the SIR tribunal. “It has become evident that with only 2 functional tribunals in Murshidabad handling just 30–50 cases a day, clearing the massive backlog will take 4 to 5 years!” added the plea. It also pointed out that nearly 500,000 voters in Murshidabad district alone had their names removed due to minor clerical errors, and were not granted “any opportunity for a fair hearing.”

 
public interest litigation supreme court
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Adhir moves SC over Bengal SIR deletions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.