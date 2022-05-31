Adi Kailash Yatra begins after two years from Bhimtal

Rudrapur: A group of 30 pilgrims left for Pithoragarh from the Tourist Rest House (TRC) at Bhimtal on their way to the Adi Kailash Yatra, which began after two years on Tuesday. The pilgrims of the group were given a warm welcome with a traditional Chholiya dance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The first group of the Adi Kailash Yatra set out from TRC Bhimtal on Tuesday. It will take seven days for them to complete the yatra. The pilgrims will not only enjoy the beauty of the hills but also have a chance to offer prayers to the shrines and temples en-route the yatra,” said Vineet Tomar, managing director, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), Nainital.

KMVN has been organizing the Adi Kailash Yatra since 1990. Earlier, KMVN used to arrange the Yatra but this year it inked an agreement with a Noida-based firm Divine Mantra Pvt Ltd.

The first group comprises 30 pilgrims including 15-women and three IAS officers from Delhi and Gujarat are also a part of the Yatra. The pilgrims arrived at TRC around 8 am. They were welcomed with traditional Kumaoni culture and a Chholiya dance recital. Tomar himself was present to welcome the pilgrims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pilgrims planted a flower bush on the premises of TRC and set out for Pithoragarh. On the way to Pithoragarh they will have a darshan of the Kainchi Dham and Golju Devta at Chitai temple in Almora, an official said.

So far 700 pilgrims across the country have registered for the Yatra. The Yatra couldn’t be organized for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A maximum of 424 pilgrims visited Adi Kailash in 2017, an official said.