Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: Spacecraft ready to be launched at 11:50am on September 2
Live

Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: Spacecraft ready to be launched at 11:50am on September 2

Sep 01, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: ISRO’s spacecraft can help scientists dig out hidden history of Earth’s climate as solar activities have impact on atmosphere.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its first space mission to study the Sun, Aditya-L1 at 11.50am on September 2 from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. 

A graphic representation of ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission.
A graphic representation of ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission.

The spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. Notably, Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions. On Thursday, ISRO chairman S Somanath said the space agency was getting ready for the launch and that the countdown for its launch will start on Friday. 

For the ISRO, success would be another major feat after India became the first country to land a spacecraft close to the lunar south pole in August. If all goes according to plan, Aditya-L1 will enter into a halo orbit around one of five Lagrange points. From there, Aditya-L1 should enjoy an uninterrupted view of the sun and study in real-time its effect on environmental conditions in the vicinity of Earth and other planets. The ISRO’s spacecraft can also help scientists dig out the hidden history of the Earth’s climate as solar activities have an impact on the planet’s atmosphere.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 01, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    'Aditya L1 was planned in 2008 but…': Ex-ISRO scientist on India's first Sun mission

    As India's pioneering space-based solar observatory mission, Aditya L1, gears up for its imminent launch this Saturday, insights from a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist reveal its early conception over 15 years ago, but it was initially planned for a Near-Earth orbit at around 800 km.

    “Aditya was planned for 2008 itself for going into Near-Earth orbit...to go around the Earth and then keep looking at the Sun and give data... ISRO has had a plan for space exploration for quite some time and more than 15 years. ISRO also has to take up further challenges of interplanetary missions...,” former ISRO Scientist Dr YS Rajan, a recipient of the 2012 Padma Shri award for his contributions to science and engineering, told news agency ANI. Rajan also co-authored "India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium" with former President A P J Abdul Kalam.

    Read Here.

  • Sep 01, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru to receive raw data from ISRO for scientific analysis 

    The Department of Sciente and Technology on Thursday said, “The VELC Payload Operations Centre (POC) set up in @IIABengaluru campus, will receive raw data from @isro, Indian Space Science Data Centre (ISSDC) & process them further to make it suitable for #Scientific analysis. #AdityaL1.”

  • Sep 01, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    Aditya L1 solar mission's 1.5 million km journey over four months: Explained

    Aditya L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s first-ever solar mission, is set to be launched from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday. ISRO will launch the spacecraft at 11.50 am, days after Chandrayaan-3's historic success, which landed on the Moon's south pole last Wednesday.

    Through Aditya L1, ISRO aims to place the craft in a “halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.” Through the mission, ISRO will study the impact of solar activities on space weather in real-time. The other key objectives of the unmanned mission also include understanding “coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields, etc,” the space agency explained.

    Read Here.

  • Sep 01, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: Solar mission countdown to start on Friday, says ISRO chief

    ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Thursday said the space agency was getting ready for the September 2 launch of the country's ambitious solar mission, Aditya-L1 and that the countdown for its launch will start today.

    The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

    PTI

