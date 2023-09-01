Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: Spacecraft ready to be launched at 11:50am on September 2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its first space mission to study the Sun, Aditya-L1 at 11.50am on September 2 from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. A graphic representation of ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission.

The spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. Notably, Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions. On Thursday, ISRO chairman S Somanath said the space agency was getting ready for the launch and that the countdown for its launch will start on Friday.

For the ISRO, success would be another major feat after India became the first country to land a spacecraft close to the lunar south pole in August. If all goes according to plan, Aditya-L1 will enter into a halo orbit around one of five Lagrange points. From there, Aditya-L1 should enjoy an uninterrupted view of the sun and study in real-time its effect on environmental conditions in the vicinity of Earth and other planets. The ISRO’s spacecraft can also help scientists dig out the hidden history of the Earth’s climate as solar activities have an impact on the planet’s atmosphere.