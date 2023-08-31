'Aditya L1 was planned in 2008 but…': Ex-ISRO scientist on India's first Sun mission

As India's pioneering space-based solar observatory mission, Aditya L1, gears up for its imminent launch this Saturday, insights from a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist reveal its early conception over 15 years ago, but it was initially planned for a Near-Earth orbit at around 800 km. A graphic representation of ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission.

“Aditya was planned for 2008 itself for going into Near-Earth orbit...to go around the Earth and then keep looking at the Sun and give data... ISRO has had a plan for space exploration for quite some time and more than 15 years. ISRO also has to take up further challenges of interplanetary missions...,” former ISRO Scientist Dr YS Rajan, a recipient of the 2012 Padma Shri award for his contributions to science and engineering, told news agency ANI. Rajan also co-authored "India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium" with former President A P J Abdul Kalam.

ISRO chief Somanath gives latest updates on Aditya L1 launch

The impending Aditya L1 launch has been confirmed for Saturday, with ISRO Chief S Somanath providing the latest updates, assuring that all systems are primed for lift-off. "We are just getting ready for the launch. Rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the launch day after tomorrow."

Aditya L1 missions detailed schedule

The forthcoming journey of the Aditya L1 mission, from its launch to its arrival at the L1 point within the Sun-Earth system, is projected to span approximately four months. Here's an overview of the stages leading to the Lagrange point 1:

1. Launch: ISRO's PSLV XL rocket will initiate the Aditya L1 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota.

2. Initial Orbit: The spacecraft will be initially positioned in a Low Earth Orbit.

3. Elliptical Orbit: Subsequently, the orbit will be modified to achieve a more elliptical trajectory.

4. Exit from Earth's Gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI): Utilizing onboard propulsion, the spacecraft will be propelled towards the Lagrange point. This phase involves breaking free from Earth's gravitational pull.

5. Cruise Phase: After departing Earth's SOI, the mission's cruise phase will commence.

6. Halo Orbit: Ultimately, the spacecraft will be inserted into a spacious halo orbit encircling the Lagrange point (L1).