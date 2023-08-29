Aditya L1 Sun mission's 4-month journey starts Saturday: How to watch live?

Aditya L1, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, will be launched on Saturday by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on PSLV XL rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. A graphic representation of ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission.(HT_PRINT)

The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses, said the Indian space agency. It added this will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time.

How to watch the historic launch?

One can witness the launch of Aditya L1 from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota by registering on the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's theme park website. ISRO will announce the commencement of registration shortly.

The nearest railway station to the launch centre is Sullurpeta, which is 18 km away from Sriharikota. One has to then come by road through public/private transportation.

Where to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing livestream?

ISRO has yet to provide online links to view the launch of India's first solar mission scheduled for September 2. However based on previous launch experiences, one can be sure that the Indian space agency will livestream the launch on its official social media profiles as usual.

• ISRO website: Click here or search- https://isro.gov.in

• ISRO official YouTube channel: Click here or search- https://www.youtube.com/@isroofficial5866

• ISRO official Facebook channel: Click here or search- https://facebook.com/ISRO

Aditya L1's four-month voyage to the Lagrange point

The entire journey from the launch to reaching L1 is expected to take approximately four months for the Aditya L1 mission. Here is a breakdown of the journey to the Sun-Earth system's L1 point.

Launch: The Aditya L1 mission will be launched by ISRO's PSLV XL rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota.

Initial Orbit: The spacecraft will be initially placed in a Low Earth Orbit.

Elliptical Orbit: The orbit will then be adjusted to become more elliptical.

Exit from Earth's Gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI): The spacecraft will be propelled towards the L1 point using onboard propulsion. As the spacecraft moves towards the Lagrange point, it will exit Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence.

Cruise Phase: After leaving Earth's SOI, the cruise phase of the mission will commence.

Halo Orbit: Subsequently, the spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around the Lagrange point (L1).