Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the Congress without naming it, accusing it of disrespecting the Constitution by imposing the Emergency and denying Babasaheb Ambedkar, the head of the Constitution’s drafting committee, his due. He maintained the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked to uphold constitutional values and honoured its makers.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

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Adityanath referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carrying a copy of the Constitution during the 2024 national elections and said those who used to carry the “red book” never respected the Constitution. He added that Congress always suppressed the Constitution, muzzled the press, amended the Constitution at will, and attacked all constitutional institutions.

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Adityanath pointed out that Congress never awarded the Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar. “Those who talk about the Constitution today never gave Babasaheb his due honour,” he said at a function at the governor’s house.

Deep Dive Why did Yogi Adityanath accuse Congress of disrespecting the Constitution? Adityanath cited Congress’s imposition of the Emergency, restrictions on the press and changes to the Constitution. He also accused the party of attacking constitutional institutions and denying Babasaheb Ambedkar due recognition. What did Yogi Adityanath say about Congress and Babasaheb Ambedkar? Adityanath said Congress had not given Ambedkar his due honour, including by not awarding him the Bharat Ratna. He also pointed to the renaming of the Kannauj medical college, which he said the BJP restored to honour Ambedkar’s legacy. How has the BJP said it has upheld constitutional values? Adityanath said the BJP had worked to uphold constitutional values and honour the Constitution’s makers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cited constitutional amendments and policies he said advanced social and economic justice.

He attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) for changing the name of Kannauj Medical College, originally named Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College. “SP changed the name to erase Babasaheb’s legacy. We restored it. This is the difference between those who use Babasaheb’s name for votes and those who honour him in deeds.”

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{{^usCountry}} He referred to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who constituted the interim Indian government in 1915 in Afghanistan, and called him a forgotten hero of the freedom struggle. Adityanath said Singh worked to lay the foundation of an independent India much before Independence. He added that the nation must remember his contribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He referred to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who constituted the interim Indian government in 1915 in Afghanistan, and called him a forgotten hero of the freedom struggle. Adityanath said Singh worked to lay the foundation of an independent India much before Independence. He added that the nation must remember his contribution. {{/usCountry}}

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There was no immediate response from the Congress and the SP.