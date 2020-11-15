e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Adityanath visits Kedarnath ahead of closure ceremony for winter

Adityanath visits Kedarnath ahead of closure ceremony for winter

Adityanath will take part in the closing ceremony of the Kedarnath shrine for the winter on Monday and then head for Badrinath shrine to offer prayers.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspect the reconstruction work going on at Kedarnath on Sunday.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspect the reconstruction work going on at Kedarnath on Sunday.(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath along with his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Kedarnath on Sunday afternoon to attend Monday’s ceremony for closing of the portals of the shrine.

Adityanath flew into Dehradun and then accompanied Rawat to Kedarnath where they also took stock of the reconstruction work underway in the town of Kedarpuri near the shrine.

On Monday, the portals of Kedarnath shrine will close for the winter season at 8:30 am on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

After offering prayers at Kedarnath, the two chief ministers will head for Badrinath shrine, where Adityanath will offer prayers and lay the foundation stone of a tourist guest house of the Uttar Pradesh government that will be built there.

In October 2017, PM Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stones of five major reconstruction projects at the Kedarnath shrine. The projects include improved facilities for devotees, construction of retaining walls and ghats at the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, an approach road to the shrine and reconstructing the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Shankaracharya, an early eighth-century seer and the founder of the Vedanta school of philosophy.

tags
top news
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
‘I concede nothing, this was a rigged election’, says Donald Trump
‘I concede nothing, this was a rigged election’, says Donald Trump
Daily Covid-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Daily Covid-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad set to replace Sushil Modi as Bihar’s Dy CM
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad set to replace Sushil Modi as Bihar’s Dy CM
Sabarimala pilgrimage begins, Covid-19 free certificate made mandatory
Sabarimala pilgrimage begins, Covid-19 free certificate made mandatory
Fire at Assam’s Baghjan gas well finally doused after more than five months
Fire at Assam’s Baghjan gas well finally doused after more than five months
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Chhattisgarh CM hit with whip on arm: Watch the video to know why
Chhattisgarh CM hit with whip on arm: Watch the video to know why
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In