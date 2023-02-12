Aero India 2023: From Prachand chopper to jetpacks — main attractions

The five-day Aero India 2023, which will be inaugurated on Monday, is all set to exhibit military prowess in Bengaluru where a number of Made-in-India defence products would be showcased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai received Modi, who landed in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, the statement read.

Here are the main attractions at Aero India 2023:

> Models of India's futuristic indigenous aircraft, including 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, LCA Mark2 and Naval Twin Engine Deck-based Fighter jet will be showcased. All the aircraft are in different stages of development.

Bengaluru | Models of India’s futuristic indigenous aircraft including 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, LCA Mark 2 & naval Twin Engine Deck-based fighter jet showcased at the India Pavilion at this Aero India.All the aircraft are in different stages of development. pic.twitter.com/E5f4jX6TAO — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

> The Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter Prachand in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India will be inaugurated by Modi. Senior military officers will fly in the chopper at the aero show this year. The LCH was inducted into defence forces last year.

Made in India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India in Bengaluru. Senior military officers will fly in the chopper at the aero show this year. The LCH was inducted into the defence forces last year. pic.twitter.com/u9R1rT6IXj — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

> BrahMos Aerospace showcasing the models of the air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile along with BrahMos NG missile.

Aero India | BrahMos Aerospace showcasing the models of air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile along with BrahMos NG missile at India Pavilion pic.twitter.com/m04jmM0WKh — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

> HAL is showcasing the supersonic trainer aircraft named HLFT-42 full-scale model at Aero India. The model aircraft with Lord Hanuman on its tail is planned to be developed and offered as a modern combat trainer aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is showcasing the full-scale model of supersonic trainer aircraft named HLFT-42 at Aero India show in Bengaluru. The model aircraft with Lord Hanuman on its tail is planned to be developed and offered as a modern combat trainer aircraft. pic.twitter.com/FTAgvniuBd — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

> A model of a soldier wearing a jetpack being developed by an Indian start-up will be inaugurated. The Indian Army has issued a tender to buy 48 jetpacks for troops deployed along the northern borders.

A model of a soldier wearing a jet pack being developed by an Indian start-up is displayed at the India Pavilion to be inaugurated at Aero India show in Bengaluru tomorrow. The Indian Army has issued a tender to buy 48 jetpacks for troops deployed along the northern borders pic.twitter.com/nEcVQWflAF — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

Focus on display of indigenous technologies:

According to an official statement, the focus of Aero India-2023 this time will be on putting on display indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.

It said the biggest-ever event till date is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the defence ministers of 32 countries, air chiefs of 29 countries and 73 chief executive officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON