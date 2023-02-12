Aero India 2023: Five things to know about this biennial show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is gearing up for the Aero India Show that is going to begin tomorrow and rehearsals have already begun at Yelahanka air station. The five-day air which is drawing global attention will end on February 17.

Five things to know about Aero India Show – 2023.

1. A total of 809 exhibitors will be participating in the biennial show, out of which 110 are foreign exhibitors and 699 are Indian exhibitors.

2. Many fighter aircrafts and helicopters will perform on air and a defence exhibition is also scheduled which will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Many aerobatic performances are also in the five-day schedule.

3. IAF’s Tejas aircraft which is a lightweight, highly agile and multi-role supersonic fighter is expected to be a highlight in the aero India show.

4. The flights at Kempegowda International Airport will be impacted due to the Aero India Show in the city. The airlines have already been alerting the passengers about flight cancellations and delays due to the partial closure of airspace in Bengaluru.

5. The Aero India show will be open for the general public on February 16 and 17. Each ticket costs Rs. 2500 and they can be bought in the official website aeroindia.gov.in