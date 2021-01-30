IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / At Aero India 2021, a 'fly-by' featuring US B-1B Lancer long-range heavy bomber
A B-1B Lancer of the US Air Force (File Photo/Reuters)
A B-1B Lancer of the US Air Force (File Photo/Reuters)
india news

At Aero India 2021, a 'fly-by' featuring US B-1B Lancer long-range heavy bomber

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the DRDO, is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:50 PM IST

A United States' B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by during Aero India air show at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

"Among the highlights of the show, a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber, of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, will perform a fly-by," the US Consulate, Chennai, said in a statement on Friday.

The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic heavy bomber, is a truly remarkable aircraft, capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States, as well as from forward-deployed locations, according to the Consulate.

Don Heflin, US Charge d'Affaires, said that the United States' participation in the air show is another example of the deepening defence and strategic partnership between the US and India.

Heflin will lead a high-level delegation of US Government officials and defence industry representatives to the event.

Leading US defence companies are also participating in Aero India 2021, including Aerospace Quality Research and Development LLC, Airborn Inc., Boeing, IEH Corporation, GE Aviation, General Atomics, Hi-Tech Import-Export Corporation, L3Harris, Laversab India, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Trakka Systems.

"I am pleased to head this year's US delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to strengthening US-India defence cooperation, in line with India's status as a Major Defense Partner," Heflin said.

"US participation in Aero India 2021 reflects our increasingly close bilateral defence ties and our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added.

The consulate said that US participation in Aero India 2021 provides both the US industry and the US military services an opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relations and defence cooperation with India.

"Our two militaries work together to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. Public and private participation by the US in Aero India 2021 demonstrates the importance the US places on its strategic partnership with India," the statement read.

In the spirit of bilateral support for India's first hybrid defence exhibition, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific based out of Hawaii will also perform with Indian percussion (ghatam) artist Giridhar Udupa. The collaboration will be broadcast at a later date on the US Embassy and Consulate's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The US Government delegation, the US consulate assured, will follow all directed Government of India and US Department of Defense protocols and requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

A family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AP File Photo)
A family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AP File Photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The airport on Wednesday said it was working with airlines and the Indian Air Force to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.
READ FULL STORY
HAL’s indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) during trials in the Himalayan mountain ranges in Leh, Ladakh.Sukhoi 30 MKI, advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, light combat helicopter (LCH), and LUH will also take part in the flying display. (PTI)
HAL’s indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) during trials in the Himalayan mountain ranges in Leh, Ladakh.Sukhoi 30 MKI, advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, light combat helicopter (LCH), and LUH will also take part in the flying display. (PTI)
india news

HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The “Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight” in the trainer segment will feature the light combat aircraft trainer, Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 jets, the intermediate jet trainer, advanced Hawk Mk-132 aircraft and the Dornier-228 transport plane
READ FULL STORY
Aero Show India 2021
news

‘Aero India 2021 to be 1st airshow amid Covid’: Air Commodore Shailender Sood

PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:32 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
app
Close
Naresh Tikait said he plans to head towards Delhi after attending Bhaghpat mahapanchayat.
Naresh Tikait said he plans to head towards Delhi after attending Bhaghpat mahapanchayat.
india news

'Will head to Delhi': Naresh Tikait may join brother Rakesh Tikait in protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The Ghazipur site has drawn more protesters after what happened on Thursday night when administration apparently attempted to vacate the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
PM Narendra Modi urged parliamentarians to utilise the budget session.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
india news

Centre stands by offer made to farmers: PM Modi at all party meet

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister also noted that disruptions in Parliament affect the smaller parties the most. He said smaller parties must get more time to speak in Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry told the committee that the expansion of the existing definition will enable parents/senior citizens to claim maintenance allowance from all admissible relatives.(File photo)
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry told the committee that the expansion of the existing definition will enable parents/senior citizens to claim maintenance allowance from all admissible relatives.(File photo)
india news

Expanding children, parent definition will leave no scope for ambiguity: Panel

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The standing committee evaluated the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday night, the BKU office-bearers had estimated a crowd of around 10,000 people at Ghazipur while the Ghaziabad police officials pegged it around 5,000 to 6,000.(PTI)
On Saturday night, the BKU office-bearers had estimated a crowd of around 10,000 people at Ghazipur while the Ghaziabad police officials pegged it around 5,000 to 6,000.(PTI)
india news

BKU digs its heels in at Ghazipur border, more supporters pouring in

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led protest against the Centre's new farm laws here looked like it was going slim on Thursday but more protestors have joined the stir, following a mahapanchayat of farmers on Saturday in Muzaffarnagar, while supporters also joined in from Haryana and Rajasthan districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court held that disclosure of the details sought by the petitioner will amount to an invasion of privacy.(HT archive)
The court held that disclosure of the details sought by the petitioner will amount to an invasion of privacy.(HT archive)
india news

Disclosure of interest in info sought under RTI not ‘necessary’ but ‘important’

By Richa banka, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • The order was in reference to an RTI plea seeking information from the President Secretariat about the candidates who had appeared, who successfully cleared the exam etc for the recruitment of multitasking staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Election Commission officials were accompanied by security personal on their way to Kulbhatti village in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli in Maharashtra ahead of polling. (HT photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)
Election Commission officials were accompanied by security personal on their way to Kulbhatti village in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli in Maharashtra ahead of polling. (HT photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)
india news

Maharashtra mulling plan for incentives for gram panchayats in Gadchiroli

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Gadchiroli district recorded more than 70 per cent polling in the recently-held Gram Panchayat polls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
india news

Israeli ambassador says blast may be connected to 2012 attack on diplomats

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Speaking to ANI, Malka said that an investigation is underway and New Delhi has given its assurances and offered all support, protection or assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at Singhu border during a farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Singhu border during a farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Internet suspended till Jan 31 at border areas in Delhi amid farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The administration is mistaken if it thinks internet suspension will weaken the protest, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The draft also proposes research priorities such as monoclonal antibodies for snake bites, stem cell technology, and nanotechnology for regenerative medicine.(ANI)
The draft also proposes research priorities such as monoclonal antibodies for snake bites, stem cell technology, and nanotechnology for regenerative medicine.(ANI)
india news

DBT draft development policy aims to make India global biomanufacturing hub

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The draft suggests that the basic research be ready for the challenges of the future such as precision medicine, gene editing, epigenetics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The price for using the service will vary, starting at a basic cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh. Even the government will have to pay for it, the official said. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The price for using the service will vary, starting at a basic cost of 21 lakh. Even the government will have to pay for it, the official said. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

NIC develops data analytics platform to help users take better policy decisions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The software will also be able to analyse the feedback provided to the government for various schemes. It eliminates the need to write a single line of code for the users, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A B-1B Lancer of the US Air Force (File Photo/Reuters)
A B-1B Lancer of the US Air Force (File Photo/Reuters)
india news

At Aero India 2021, a 'fly-by' featuring US B-1B Lancer long-range heavy bomber

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:50 PM IST
The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the DRDO, is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalicharan's lawyer, Arvind Kushwaha, said he has submitted an application demanding that the person who issued the certificate should be summoned with all related documents.(Representational photo)
Kalicharan's lawyer, Arvind Kushwaha, said he has submitted an application demanding that the person who issued the certificate should be summoned with all related documents.(Representational photo)
india news

Nephew declares man dead to encroach upon his land

By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Kalicharan Vipta, a resident of Budhaar village in Koriya district, can barely walk and hear but he has been visiting revenue offices of his tehsil to get the certificate cancelled. In his letter to the district Collector, Vipta said the certificate was issued without any investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s comment comes amid ongoing protests being carried out by farmers in and around the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws that were implemented by the Centre in September.(PTI photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s comment comes amid ongoing protests being carried out by farmers in and around the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws that were implemented by the Centre in September.(PTI photo)
india news

Gehlot writes to Modi, seek GST compensation to states for five more years

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • In a letter, Gehlot said the economic activities have resumed after the end of the nationwide lockdown imposed in March to check the pandemic, but they are far from reaching the normal levels. He added as such the payment of GST compensation to the states up to June 2022 be extended by five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Lelhar village in Kashmir late Friday night.(PTI Photo/Representational use)
A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Lelhar village in Kashmir late Friday night.(PTI Photo/Representational use)
india news

2 terrorists arrested during an encounter in South Kashmir's Lelhar village

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • Police spokesman said both terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior security officers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the meal was ready, Rahul Gandhi sat on the rustic ground with the group along with Jothimani and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, to eat on a plantain leaf
After the meal was ready, Rahul Gandhi sat on the rustic ground with the group along with Jothimani and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, to eat on a plantain leaf
india news

Rahul Gandhi joins Tamil Nadu’s ‘Village Cooking Channel’ for mushroom biryani

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Gandhi joins the cooks who are making mushroom biryani and he mixes the raita saying the names of the ingredients out loud in Tamil, similar to the way the main chef does in the videos. While mixing the ingredients Gandhi also tells Congress MP Jothimani that he cooks ‘quite a lot’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP