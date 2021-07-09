Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afghanistan situation to figure in India-Russia talks tomorrow
india news

Afghanistan situation to figure in India-Russia talks tomorrow

Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Russia, during which his discussions with his interlocutors are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against Covid-19, and various regional and international developments
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in New Delhi on April 6. (File photo)

The situation in Afghanistan, forthcoming India-Russia meetings, and bilateral cooperation in security and defence will figure in talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on July 9.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Russia, during which his discussions with his interlocutors are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against Covid-19, and various regional and international developments.

The talks with Lavrov will be Jaishankar’s main engagement in Moscow, and the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday the two sides will compare notes on “major global and regional issues, including the political process in Afghanistan, settlement in Syria [and the] situation around the Iranian nuclear program”.

The two sides will also discuss cooperation at the UN, Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) “in the RIC format”, the Russian foreign ministry said, referring to the Russia-India-China grouping.

In an indication of the differences between India and Russia on the Indo-Pacific concept, the Russian foreign ministry said the discussions are also expected to touch up “approaches to the formation of reliable and indivisible security architecture in the Pacific and Indian oceans”.

Lavrov has been openly critical of the Indo-Pacific concept, which now forms a key part of India’s foreign policy and cooperation under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue format (which includes the US, Japan and Australia). Last December, Lavrov had said Western powers have adopted an “aggressive and devious” policy to engage India “in anti-China games by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies”.

India has dismissed these concerns by saying the Indo-Pacific is an inclusive concept that can even be joined by Russia.

The Russian foreign ministry noted that interaction with India was “successfully developing in all areas in line with a special and privileged strategic partnership, including political dialogue, security, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific, cultural and humanitarian ties”.

It added that the foreign ministers are expected to discuss “key directions of the Russian-Indian relations, taking into account the previously reached agreements and upcoming contacts, in particular at the highest and high levels”.

The annual India-Russia Summit is slated for later this year, while a meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation will be held in Delhi in August, and a meeting of the inter-governmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation will be held in Moscow in November.

The Russian foreign ministry further said the two countries share a similar vision of a “model of an emerging more fair and equitable polycentric world order”, and “demonstrate the similarity or proximity of positions on the most important issues of peace and security”.

Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow is a follow-up to the trip by Lavrov to New Delhi in April.

Besides holding talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar will also meet deputy prime minister Yuri Borisov, his counterpart for the inter-governmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation, and the chairman of the state Duma committee on international affairs, Leonid Slutsky.

Jaishankar also delivered a speech on “India-Russia ties in a changing world” at the prestigious Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan india-russia relations
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP