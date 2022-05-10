Afternoon brief: Supreme Court mandates triple test for OBC quota for all local polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC mandates triple test for OBC quota for all local polls

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Supreme Court on Tuesday mandated the states to follow the triple test it laid down last year for the reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies. Also read

PM Modi pays homage to heroes of India’s First War of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all heroes of the 1857 uprising against the British empire, better known as India’s First War of Independence, for their outstanding courage. Also read

Johnny Depp and his lawyers celebrate as Amber Heard claims he pushed Kate Moss down the stairs. Watch

Johnny Depp's lawyers were seen celebrating when his ex-wife Amber Heard mentioned British model Kate Moss in the courtroom. Amber has previously claimed that Johnny once pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, and repeated the allegation in front of the court on Monday. Also read

Rihanna in see-through crystal top and mini skirt flaunts baby bump, wins pregnancy fashion with A$AP Rocky: See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer, actor, fashion designer and businesswoman Rihanna has captured the imagination of fashion enthusiasts everywhere with her iconic and unapologetic maternity looks. Also read

'Provocative, one-sided': Why Singapore will ban 'The Kashmir Files' movie

'The Kashmir Files’, a Bollywood movie on the exodus of Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, will be banned in multi-racial Singapore as the film has been assessed to be “beyond” the city-state's film classification guidelines. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail