Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / African Cheetahs make their first kill on Indian soil within 24 hours of release into larger enclosure

African Cheetahs make their first kill on Indian soil within 24 hours of release into larger enclosure

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:12 PM IST

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the official said.

African Cheetahs make their first kill on Indian soil within 24 hours of release(ANI)
PTI |

Two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from to a larger enclosure, an official said.

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the official said.

Also read: 'Great News!': PM Modi on update on cheetahs in Kuno National park| Video

This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said.

The cheetahs - Freddie and Elton - were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
cheetah africa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP