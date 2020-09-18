e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army

AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army

Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said in a statement that the inquiry ordered by army authorities into the operation at Amshipora in Shopian on July 18 has concluded.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:08 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The three men, related to each other, were gunned down in an encounter on July 18.
The three men, related to each other, were gunned down in an encounter on July 18. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo. Representative image)
         

The army on Friday said that powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) were violated in the July killing of three people, believed to be terrorists, in Shopian in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, and that the three were actually locals from Rajouri in the same UT, although their involvement in terror activities is still being investigated.

The families of the three had blamed army for killing them in a fake encounter.

Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said in a statement that the inquiry ordered by army authorities into the operation at Amshipora in Shopian on July 18 has concluded.

“The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court have been contravened. Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable,” the spokesman added.

He said the evidence collected showed that the three unidentified men killed in Amshipora are actually Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohd Ibrar, from Rajouri.

“Their DNA report is awaited. Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police. Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations,” the spokesman said.

Last week, the families of the three wrote to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking his intervention after the DNA reports were delayed.

The three men, related to each other, were gunned down in an encounter on July 18. DNA samples from their families were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Srinagar, and the FSL at Chandigarh. People familiar with the matter said the government has received the FSL report from the Srinagar lab, but its content had not been made public.

“Our children left for Shopian on July 16, in search of work where one of our relatives, Imtiyaz Ahmed, works in the house of the ‘Lambardar’. After a couple of days, we lost contact with the children. So, we decided to lodge a missing complaint,” the letter from the families said, adding that on August 10, they came to know, via social media, that all three men were killed in an encounter.

“We identified them from pictures of the bodies. On August 13, a Shopian police team collected DNA samples from us. We were assured that the DNA report would be out within 10 days. To date, we have not been informed about the reports,” the plea to Sinha said.

“Our children had no connection with militancy. For this, we are demanding an inquiry. They were killed in cold blood, and were merely students and labourers. We are demanding an impartial and fair inquiry into the killings as well as the DNA reports, so that things can be made public,” read the letter. The families added in the letter that several of its members are still serving in the army.

tags
top news
Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
India allows export of onions lying in transit to all countries including Bangladesh
India allows export of onions lying in transit to all countries including Bangladesh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In