Karnataka forest, ecology and environment minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday ordered the preparation of a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for trekking safety, following a series of incidents involving visitors going missing in forested regions of the state. The directive to the chief wildlife warden, comes as search operations continue for a 15-year-old girl from Kerala who disappeared in the Chandradrona hills of Chikkamagaluru district.

After 2 disappearances, officials asked to make SOP for trekking safety

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In a statement, the minister’s office said the proposed framework is intended to establish uniform safety measures and could serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country. The instruction was prompted not only by the ongoing search in Chikkamagaluru, but also by a recent case in which another trekker from Kerala was located after being missing for four days in Kodagu.

Officials have been asked to examine the use of technology to improve monitoring and response during treks. “Among the measures under consideration is the development of a mobile application that can be temporarily installed on trekkers’ phones, enabling authorities to track their movement during the duration of the trek. The concept draws on existing systems such as the forest department’s ‘e-Gastu’ application and the ‘MStripes’ platform used in tiger reserves. The minister has also directed that group insurance for trekkers be explored as part of the safety protocol,” said an official in the know of the development.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed SOP is expected to place responsibility on designated nature guides, who would be required to carry wireless communication devices and oversee coordination and safety for trekking groups. The guidelines aim to address delays in identifying and responding to cases where individuals become separated from their groups in remote terrain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed SOP is expected to place responsibility on designated nature guides, who would be required to carry wireless communication devices and oversee coordination and safety for trekking groups. The guidelines aim to address delays in identifying and responding to cases where individuals become separated from their groups in remote terrain. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The urgency of these measures is underscored by the disappearance of the teenager, identified as Nandana, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala. She had travelled to Chikkamagaluru with her family and joined a trek in the Chandradrona hills as part of a group of about 40 relatives. According to officials, she became separated during the trek and her absence was noticed only after the group reached the summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The urgency of these measures is underscored by the disappearance of the teenager, identified as Nandana, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala. She had travelled to Chikkamagaluru with her family and joined a trek in the Chandradrona hills as part of a group of about 40 relatives. According to officials, she became separated during the trek and her absence was noticed only after the group reached the summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her uncle, Sasikumar, later filed a complaint with the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police. In the complaint, he stated that the family had been visiting Bababudangiri on April 7 when the girl went missing near Manikyadhara. He described her as five feet tall, with a wheatish complexion, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, and able to speak Malayalam and English. Family members, along with local residents, conducted an initial search in the surrounding area but were unable to locate her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her uncle, Sasikumar, later filed a complaint with the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police. In the complaint, he stated that the family had been visiting Bababudangiri on April 7 when the girl went missing near Manikyadhara. He described her as five feet tall, with a wheatish complexion, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, and able to speak Malayalam and English. Family members, along with local residents, conducted an initial search in the surrounding area but were unable to locate her. {{/usCountry}}

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Search operations have since continued without a breakthrough.

Teams from the local police, the forest department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been combing the region, focusing on Manikyadhara and nearby areas. The terrain, marked by steep slopes and dense vegetation, has complicated the effort, while persistent fog has reduced visibility for search teams.

Investigators have been examining multiple possibilities, including that the girl may have inadvertently strayed from the group and moved away from the trekking route. Authorities are also considering whether she may have left the area along with other visitors, although no evidence has yet confirmed this scenario. A team of police personnel from Kerala has travelled to Chikkamagaluru to coordinate with local officials and gather details related to the case.

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The direction of the investigation shifted after the girl’s mother, Rohini, raised concerns that her daughter’s disappearance might not have been accidental. “My daughter could not have fallen anywhere by accident. Someone has hatched a conspiracy and kidnapped her. They either gave her some drugs or forcibly took her away when she was alone,” she said.

Her statement has led police to broaden the scope of the inquiry. In addition to search operations in valleys and forest paths, officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the tourist area, compiling data on vehicles present at the site on the day of the incident and identifying individuals who may warrant further scrutiny.

Despite several days of searching, no physical evidence has been recovered, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the case. Officials said that if the girl had fallen into a valley, some trace might have been expected by now, though they have not ruled out any possibility.

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The family has remained in Chikkamagaluru as the search continues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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