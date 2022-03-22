After 42 years, Congress nominates a woman leader from Kerala to RS

It was an unexpected elevation for 43-year-old lawyer Jebi Mather, the Congress Party’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Kerala. She is the first candidate from the Muslim community with the party is giving an opportunity to a woman leader from the state after 42 years.

Late Leela Damodara Menon who was a member of the Upper House from 1974-1980 was the last woman leader to represent the grand old party from Kerala.

“It was quite unexpected. There were reports in the media that my name was also there in the list. I am really humbled. It is a recognition for women and youth. I rose from the ranks and I will discharge my responsibility well,” said the Mather, who is also the deputy chairman of the Aluva municipality and Mahila Congress state president. She resigned from the municipal councillor’s post on Saturday.

“The country is going through a difficult situation. Hatred and divisive politics rule the roost these days. I will study all issues in detail and deliver accordingly,” she said adding she takes criticism in the party over her candidature in a lighter vein.

Congress leader K V Thomas’s son Biju Thomas took a swipe at her on social media saying, “There is a big dearth of leaders in the party which forced it to give the RS seat to a person who is already holding many posts.” Her detractors also posted her selfie with actor Dileep who is an accused in the actor abduction and assault case.

“I did not go through the post. The party must have taken many factors into account while considering my name. There is no dearth of leaders in the party. The party will take a decision on the other posts I am holding,” she said adding her selfie with Dileep was not a “big issue” and she was in the forefront when the party launched an agitation to ensure justice for the survivor.

Party insiders said when lobbying intensified for the seat vacated by senior leader A K Antony, the party high command nominated her as a compromise candidate. And she was also not identified with any factions. Party state president K Sudhakaran later said she was selected from the list he had given to the party high command.

Hailing from a traditional Congress family, Mather started her political career through the Kerala Students Union. Later she worked with the Youth Congress and became its national secretary in 2016 and was elevated as the president of the Mahila Congress last year.

Her grandfather T O Bhava was the state Congress president in 1970s and her father K M I Mather is a Congress leader and president of the Kerala Football Association. Her brother Shafi Mather was the economic advisor of the Oommen Chandy government (2006-2011).

Three seats fell vacant in the state and going by the strength of the assembly the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will get two and Congress-led UDF one. If elections are necessary, it will be held on March 31 and Monday is the last date to file nominations.