After 52 ‘sorrys’ were ignored, Class 8 student jumped from third floor of school in MP's Ratlam

A Class 8 student of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam reportedly jumped from the third floor of his school building on Friday after being reprimanded for bringing a mobile phone to class. Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam student jumps from school building minutes after pleading ‘sorry’ repeatedly(PTI)

The boy, a national-level skating player, was rushed to a private hospital with critical injuries. His condition is now said to be stable, according to media reports.

Citing the school, NDTV reported that the student had brought his phone to school on Thursday and recorded a classroom video that he later uploaded on social media. When the administration found out, his parents were called on Friday to discuss the alleged breach of school policy.

CCTV shows boy apologising 52 times

According to the news channel, CCTV footage reviewed as part of the investigation shows the student entering the principal’s office, where he spent nearly four minutes apologising repeatedly.

He said “sorry” 52 times, reportedly out of fear and distress, it added.

The boy later told his family that the principal allegedly threatened to “end his career”, suspend him, and “take away his medals.”

Another report in India Today further details that the 13-year-old has won medals six times in national skating competitions and was scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Skating Championship when the tragedy struck.

NDTV's report further stated that his father was seated in the school’s waiting area at the time of the incident, unaware of events just metres away. He said he had received a call from the school administration earlier to come to the campus, and while he was waiting, he got another asking him to come “straight to the hospital.”

SDM Archie Harit as quoted by the news outlet, said that the child had violated the school’s no-phone policy. “An investigation will be conducted. Mobile phones are not allowed in school — even teachers’ phones are confiscated. He is a skater with a very good national-level position,” he added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).