Haryana student stabbed to death in UK, arrested suspects released on bail

A 30-year-old Indian student was stabbed to death in the United Kingdom’s Worcester a few days ago, on November 25, West Mercia Police said in a statement. The police added that five men were arrested after the student was found with life-threatening injuries on Barbourne Road earlier that day but have been released on bail now. The Indian man has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.(X/@sunilsangwanckd)

Notably, the Indian man has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan said in a statement. Police said he was taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries, but he died later the same day.

“Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues,” West Mercia Police said in the statement.

Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran?

The Indian student from Haryana hailed from Jagrambas village in Charkhi Dadri district.

Police said that he was found with life-threatening injuries on Barbourne Road in Worcester on November 25. Five men aged between 22 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, they added. However, they were released on bail later as the investigation progressed.

A sixth man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released with no further action.

Media reports claim that Vijay left a government post with the Central Board of Excise and Customs earlier this year to pursue his studies in the UK. He was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol. However, HT.com could not independently verify the claims.

His family has asked for immediate diplomatic help to ensure a full investigation and to bring his body home.

MLA demands urgent action

Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan said in a post on X that Vijay lost his life after a “brutal stabbing incident” in Worcester.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom,” he wrote.

The BJP leader also urged the Centre to intervene “at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family—especially by ensuring the urgent repatriation of his mortal remains to India.”

He added, “We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable.”

Offering condolences to the deceased’s family, Sangwan said, “We stand firmly with them in this unbearable moment of grief.”