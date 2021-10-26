Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / After being stopped twice, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to visit Tripura on Oct 31
india news

After being stopped twice, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to visit Tripura on Oct 31

Banerjee was supposed to address a public rally in September in Tripura, but he was denied permission twice by the police. A week after permission was denied, the state government imposed restrictions on public meetings and processions of any political party till November 4 apprehending deterioration of law and order.
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit Tripura on October 31 in connection with the party’s organizational activities. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:23 PM IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman

All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit Tripura on October 31 in connection with the party’s organizational activities, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Banerjee is expected to address a public rally following the Model Code of Conduct after the announcement of the schedule for civic polls to be held in the state.

“Many of our party workers were attacked by BJP cadres in the past two months. Even our activists were attacked during one of our programme at Amarpur in Gomati district. We condemn it. We are confident that people’s mistrust in the BJP will be reflected in the polls,” Kunal Ghosh told the media in Agartala.

Banerjee was supposed to address a public rally in September in Tripura, but he was denied permission twice by the police. A week after permission was denied, the state government imposed restrictions on public meetings and processions of any political party till November 4 apprehending deterioration of law and order in the state.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pramod Sawant hits mute on Satya Pal Malik charge; BJP disses ex-Goa guv Malik

Mamata promises permanent political solution for Darjeeling without nod for statehood

Delhi’s air quality has been surprisingly good in Oct, but smog may be on way

India, Kyrgyzstan hold first strategic dialogue, focus on Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP