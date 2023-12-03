Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After BJP's big win, Piyush Goyal takes ‘Moye Moye’ dig at Rahul Gandhi. Video

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Goyal shared a video clip on X in which he underscored how Rahul Gandhi's “prediction came true” amid the grand old party's defeat in these states.

Following the social media trend, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi using the popular ‘Moye Moye’ song as the grand old party faced a significant defeat in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal(PTI)

After winning big in the Hindi heartland, Goyal shared a video clip on X (formerly Twitter) in which he underscored how Rahul Gandhi's “prediction came true” amid the grand old party's defeat in these states.

Apart from Telangana, the Congress is trailing far behind the halfway mark in all three northern states. While in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP is defeating the incumbent Congress governments, in Madhya Pradesh it has defeated the anti-incumbency in retaining the power. The saffron party is leading in 166 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 115 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan and 55 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.

As somewhat of a consolation, the Congress is poised to dethrone the decade-old BRS rule in Telangana as the party is leading in 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.

HT News Desk

Topics
assembly elections rahul gandhi piyush goyal
