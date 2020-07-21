e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After claiming Jats have less intellect, Tripura CM apologises and praises the community

After claiming Jats have less intellect, Tripura CM apologises and praises the community

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 13:55 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustantimes
         

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday regretted his earlier comment that had snowballed into a raging controversy of comparing his own Bengali stock to be intellectually superior to Jats and Punjabis and made a U-turn in his apologetic remark that he’s proud of both these north Indian communities.

“I had expressed thoughts about my Punjabi and Jat brothers at an event in Agartala Press Club recently. I didn’t intend to hurt any community. I am proud of both Punjabi and Jat communities. I myself have spent a lot of time with them,” Deb tweeted as a mark of apology.

“Many of my close friends are from these communities. If my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I personally seek apology for that,” he further tweeted as a sign of atonement.

In another tweet, he said that he was aware of these communities’ immense contributions to the country’s freedom struggle and would never doubt their role behind India’s growth story.

Earlier, CM Deb had landed in a soup after Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala circulated a video on social media that quickly went viral.

The video showed Deb making a pronouncement with a great degree of certitude that Jats are blessed with less intellect, but are healthy, while Bengalis, a community to which he belongs, are known for their intellectual prowess.

Surjewala himself is a Jat.

“In Haryana, there are Jats. Let me tell you about them. Jats are less intelligent, but are physically healthy. While for Bengalis, it is said that they should not be challenged regarding their intelligence. They are known for their intelligence across the country,” Deb had said at a programme in Agartala Press Club recently.

Bijan Dhar, a local veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marxist), a party that had ruled Tripura for two decades on the trot until 2018 and was a formidable political force until recently, termed CM Deb’s statement as “objectionable” and smacked of “racism”.

“This kind of statement is objectionable. It’s a racial slur to divide the people of this country. It poses a threat to the union and the integrity of our nation. However, if this news is, indeed, fake, then he must counter it publicly,” Dhar said.

Opposition Congress, a dwindling political force in the state, also jumped on the bandwagon.

“The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands for divisive politics. This is not the first time that the CM has made such off-the-cuff remarks and later ended up eating the humble pie,” said Tapas Dey, state vice-president, Congress.

The ruling BJP, however, sprang to CM Deb’s defence.

“The CM didn’t intend to degrade any particular community’s intelligence quotient. His speech was misconstrued. He wanted to delineate the characteristics of various communities across the country. His comments were misinterpreted and spun out of content to give a political twist to it and create unnecessary controversy,” said Subrata Chakraborty, BJP’s state spokesperson.

However, CM Deb, a gymnasium instructor-turned-politician, is no stranger to putting his foot in his mouth.

Earlier, he had claimed that the internet existed even during the mythological Mahabharat era.

He had also drawn flak for his uncharitable remark that Diana Hayden didn’t deserve to win an international beauty pageant contest.

His unscientific temper had also made him a butt of ridicule, when he had said that ducks release oxygen to the atmosphere during swimming in the water.

top news
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
In Rajasthan crisis today, hearing in high court and Congress party meeting
In Rajasthan crisis today, hearing in high court and Congress party meeting
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Proud of it: Harper on Sachin’s controversial LBW call in ‘99 Adelaide Test
Proud of it: Harper on Sachin’s controversial LBW call in ‘99 Adelaide Test
‘Please cooperate’: Rajasthan DGP writes to police in Haryana
‘Please cooperate’: Rajasthan DGP writes to police in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi lists govt’s achievement, crisis in Rajasthan is one of them
Rahul Gandhi lists govt’s achievement, crisis in Rajasthan is one of them
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In