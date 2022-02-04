Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / After CM’s appeal, over 50 protectees give up security cover in Assam
india news

After CM’s appeal, over 50 protectees give up security cover in Assam

Security cover of 364 people has been removed or streamlined after a meeting of the state security review committee and 726 police personnel have been relieved from security duty in Assam.
The move to rationalize the existing security cover to individuals including politicians, former bureaucrats, police officers came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared last month that the PSOs shouldn’t be used as status symbols. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:25 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

The Assam government has decided to remove and streamline security cover of 364 people in the state who were being provided with personal security officers (PSOs) from the police force.

The decision was taken at the recent meeting of the state security review committee (SSRC) held on January 21. Usually review of security cover provided to individuals from all categories is done every six months.

The move to rationalize the existing security cover to individuals including politicians, former bureaucrats, police officers, businessmen and former militants came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared last month that the PSOs shouldn’t be used as status symbols.

“PSOs can’t become a status symbol. Security needs to be categorized and depending on the requirement and threat perception, PSOs would be allotted,” the CM had said in his first press conference of the year on January 1.

Last week, the state cabinet had decided to reduce the size the of CM’s convoy from 22 vehicles to 6 within Guwahati metropolitan area and to 12 in other parts of the state-excluding pilot and escort vehicles.

RELATED STORIES

Stating that members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party don’t need security cover as they had not indulged in wrong doings, Sarma had appealed to party leaders to give up their PSOs.

Following his request, over 50 such protectees including leaders of BJP units, sitting and former elected representatives in the state have voluntarily decided to give up or reduce their security cover.

“On February 1, I gave up all the 3 PSOs allotted to me by the state. Following the CM’s appeal and considering the improved security scenario in the state due to the ongoing ceasefire by United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), I feel safe,” said sitting BJP MLA from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Earlier all former ministers, MPs, MLAs, retired senior bureaucrats and police officers used to get PSOs as part of procedure, but the SSRC meeting decided that from now on security cover would be provided only after review of actual threat perception to a particular individual.

“The security situation in the state is much better now. Hence it was decided to remove or streamline security cover of 364 individuals and remove 531 PSOs, 47 escorts, 4 lead security personnel and 144 house guards who were engaged at their service,” said additional DGP (special branch) Hiren Chandra Nath.

Earlier nearly 4,000 police personnel in the state were engaged in providing security cover to nearly 1200 persons across the state. Now that figure has come down following the latest SSRC decision.

“This is an ongoing process. Security cover of more individuals would be removed or streamlined in future,” informed Nath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP