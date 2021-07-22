After days of rains, weather improves in J&K today

Weather started improving in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after three days of heavy rains. Rains lashed parts of the Union territory on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Muslim festival, Eid-ul-Adha.

However, there was no overnight or morning rain activity. “There is no forecast of any major rainfall for the next few days, “ said meteorological department director Sonam Lotus.

In Kashmir, Gulmarg received the highest rainfall at 14.6mm while in Jammu, Bhaderwah logged the highest rainfall at 52mm.

Also Read | 144 fresh Covid cases, 1 fatality recorded in J&K

The maximum temperatures on Wednesday was recorded in Srinagar at 25.8 degrees Celsius (°C) -- 3.7°C below normal, and it was the lowest in Gulmarg at 15.2°C.

“In Jammu division, 28.6°C was recorded in Kathua while it was 28.2 in Jammu district -- a drop of over five degrees, “ said an official of weather office.

Jammu and Kashmir received intermittent heavy rains from Monday, bringing relief from temperatures above 30°C.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in Srinagar and Jammu were 35°C and 36°C respectively- highest so far this summer.