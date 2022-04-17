Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Delhi, clashes reported in Andhra, K'taka on Hanuman Jayanti

Karnataka | A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station, Hubli(ANI)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 01:14 PM IST
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Police in Andhra Pradesh have taken 20 people into custody after violence Saturday between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Kurnool district, news agency ANI reported quoting officials. The clash reportedly led to stone pelting in Alur town that left 15 people injured. Police were deployed and the situation brought under control.

"20 persons taken into custody based on videos and are being interrogated," a senior police officer told ANI, "The situation is currently peaceful. Adequate civil and armed forces have also been deployed."

In Karnataka stone-pelting reportedly took place at a police station in Hubli district. "Four policemen, including one inspector, were injured," ANI reported quoting police officials.

Orders banning large gatherings have been imposed in Hubli town. "40 people have been arrested and six cases registered. The investigation is underway," Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said.

Violence in Andhra and Karnatka took place as clashes eruped in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday evening. Stone-pelting was reported and vehicles were set on fire as two communities once again clashed over a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Eight police personnel and a civilian were injured and 14 accused, including the man who opened fire, have been arrested, Delhi Police said Sunday.

Previously, several reports of violence also surfaced last week during religious processions on the occasion of Ram Navami. Violence between two communities were reported in four states - Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

In Khargone district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, several incidents of violence were reported after an alleged attack on a Ram Navami procession. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government reacted by destroying houses of accused, mostly Muslims.

Similar actions were carried out by the BJP government in Gujarat.

In each of these cases government action was carried out before the courts ruled on whether or not those accused had, in fact, committed the crimes.

