Home / India News / After drone attack, PM talks future hurdles of defence with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh
india news

After drone attack, PM talks future hurdles of defence with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

The twin drone explosions occurred at an IAF station in Jammu airport in early Sunday amid defence minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day Ladakh visit
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home affairs minister Amit Shah and national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping our forces with modern equipment, sources familiar with the matter said, news agency ANI reported.

Aspects related to more involvement of youth, start-ups and strategic community were also expected to be discussed, sources told ANI.

This development comes after the twin drone explosions at an Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday wherein two IAF personnel were also injured. The bombs went off within five minutes of each other with the first one ripping off at the roof of a single-storey building at 1.37am, and the second one at 1.42am on the ground.

Notably, the Jammu airport is used for VVIP movements and armed forces’ strategic operations. As per the latest media update, the union ministry of home affairs earlier in the day handed the investigation into the matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Two persons were detained earlier for questioning.

Initial probe conducted by security agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have indicated the involvement of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the drone blasts at the IAF station.

Sunday’s incident came during Rajnath Singh’s visit to Ladakh for a three-day visit to check the security situation in the Union territory. According to a report by ANI, sources cited that the minister is supposed to be given a detailed presentation on the drone attack by a team of top IAF officials along with other defence officials.

Furthermore, Singh would also be briefed about the sudden rise in drone sighting cases in Jammu and Kashmir by the Army. Security experts have said Pakistan uses drones to drop weapons, drugs, ammunition, arms and Hawala money to fuel terrorism in the Union territory.

Topics
jammu and kashmir drone iaf air strike national investigation agency narendra modi amit shah rajnath singh ladakh division

