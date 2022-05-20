After IoE tag, BHU fellowships to provide scholars 1 lakh a month

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for the second round of ‘Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships’ for up to 100 positions in all disciplines of sciences, social sciences, humanities and others, the university announced on its official website. Successful candidates will receive ₹1 lakh per month, with an additional annual research grant of ₹3 lakh.

The fellowship was a part of BHU’s Institute of Eminence (IoE) proposal. Months after attaining the IoE tag from the Centre, the University launched the first round of Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships in 2020. The University has not started the application process for the second round, and the last date for applying is June 17.

According to the University’s official website, only candidates having a PhD from the top 500 institutions in the Times Higher Education (THE) or Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings and with a very good academic record throughout or a postdoctoral experience of two years from the top 500 Institutions (THE or QS rankings), will be eligible for the concerned fellowship.

Besides, candidates who have shown evidence of independent research capability and have publications in high impact journals will also be eligible. The University has also set an age limit i.e. preferably less than 35 years of age, as of June 17, 2022, for the fellowship programme.

Sanjay Kumar, BHU IoE in charge, said that the fellowship was launched to attract talent from across the globe. “The idea was to provide an excellent working environment to persons who managed to complete PhD from top 500 universities. The process for selection is very rigorous. In 2020, we received 300 applications from across the world. But, only 12 candidates could qualify for the Malaviya fellowship. The criteria are very strict but transparent,” he said on Friday.

Kumar said that the majority of the applications received in 2020 were from foreign candidates. “Since only a few Indian Institutions are under top 500 of THE and QS rankings, the number of applications from India were less,” he said.

Only eight Indian institutions, including IIT-Bombay, figured in the top 500 QS ranking in 2021, while four institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, figure in the top 500 THE 2022 rankings.

The candidates have to submit a research plan (500 words), a CV, consent from a faculty member from BHU who is willing to host may be attached, and a recommendation letter from the thesis supervisor.