After joining BJP, Hardik Patel's first tweet features PM Modi

Hours after being inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said he will work shoulder to shoulder with leaders and workers of the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Patel called Modi the successful Prime Minister of Maa Bharti (India) and said he will also work on the campaign to make India a global guru.

“I joined the BJP today in the presence of the hardworking president of the party's Gujarat unit CR Paatil Ji, former deputy chief minister Nitinbhai Patel and thousands of people and with the blessings of saints,” Patel tweeted.

Ahead of joining, Patel had put out another tweet where he said he would work as “a soldier” of Prime Minister Modi.

"Today, I am going to start a new chapter keeping in mind the interest of the nation, region, society and community. I will work as a small soldier in the development work of the nation being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Once a vocal critic of the BJP and Modi, Patel, the face of the 2015 Patidar quota agitation in Gujarat, had joined the Congress in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Patel had served as the working president of the Congress's state unit.

However, he resigned from the grand old party on May 18 this year. In a scathing letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Patel said the Congress "only played to the role of a roadblock" over certain key issues in the country and was "merely reduced to opposing everything".

Without mentioning anyone's name, Patel also said in his letter that whenever he had raised issues of Gujarat's people, senior Congress leaders were busy checking messages on their phones, and some leaders were enjoying themselves abroad when the party and the country needed them.

Patel's new chapter in politics as a BJP leader comes just months ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat. On Thursday, Patel also said he would launch a campaign to wean away Congress leaders in the state.

