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After Kejriwal and Sisodia, AAP's Durgesh Pathak refuses to appear before Justice Kanta Sharma

After Kejriwal and Sisodia, AAP's Durgesh Pathak refuses to appear before Justice Kanta Sharma

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Following in the footsteps of A leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, party leader Durgesh Pathak has also refused to participate in the proceedings in the ongoing liquor excise case being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court.

After Kejriwal and Sisodia, AAP's Durgesh Pathak refuses to appear before Justice Kanta Sharma

In a letter addressed to the judge, Pathak said he agrees with the concerns raised by Kejriwal who alleged a conflict of interest against the judge and added that he will not appear in person or through a legal representative before the court.

Pathak, Sisodia and Kejriwal are parties to a revision plea filed by the CBI challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case.

"The present communication pertains to the above-mentioned revision petition, which is currently sub-judice before this court," Pathak said in the letter.

He said he took the decision after going through Kejriwal's letter dated April 27, in which concerns over bias and perceived lack of impartiality were raised.

"Accordingly, I too have resolved not to participate further in the present proceedings, either personally or through legal representation. The vakalatnama, if any, executed in my favour in this matter may be treated as having been duly discharged," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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