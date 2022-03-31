After leading fuel hike protest, Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM: 'Dont ask...'

Shortly after leading a protest of Congress MPs in Delhi on Thursday over the fuel price hike, Rahul Gandhi yet again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Listing the fuel price in several countries - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal - he tweeted in Hindi: “Don't ask questions to ‘Fakir’, share knowledge on camera,” he added. India witnessed its ninth fuel price hike in ten days on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi was seen sitting with opposition MPs at the iconic Vijay Chowk. The Congress has also launched its three-phase campaign - 'Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' - against the centre from Thursday, which will continue till April 7. Asking the BJP government to control the rising prices and inflation, Gandhi told reporters, “In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased nine times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. The Congress is holding nationwide protests on this issue today.”

On Wednesday, Gandhi had launched an attack on PM Modi in a tweet, stating that PM has a "daily to-do list". "Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much to increase prices of petrol, diesel and gas, how to stop discussion on rising expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," he wrote in Hindi.

The fuel prices in the country continue to soar for the ninth day. According to the latest updates, the petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 80 paise, taking the overall increase to ₹6.40 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have increased to ₹101.81 per litre and ₹93.07 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, petrol prices have increased to ₹116.72 per litre and diesel prices have increased to ₹100.94 per litre. Chennai's petrol price stands at ₹107.45 and diesel price is ₹97.52 - with an increase of 76 paise. The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata stand at ₹111.35 per litre and ₹96.22 per litre respectively.

