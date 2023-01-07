Home / India News / After minimum temperature drop to season's lowest, some relief likely soon. Top updates

After minimum temperature drop to season's lowest, some relief likely soon. Top updates

Published on Jan 07, 2023

The weather department has predicted abatement in cold wave conditions over northwest India from Saturday.

People in Delhi were seen lighting up bonfires to find respite amid the prevailing cold wave and fog conditions.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
ByShubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

In the wake of the cold wave conditions, the Delhi Airport Saturday informed its passengers that flight operations were normal, even as it urged them to check with their respective airlines for more information. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions – that have gripped most of Northern India – are expected to offer some respite from Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. The temperature is likely to rise due to approaching western disturbances over the weekend, the weather department further said.

Delhi continued to grapple with cold wave for the second consecutive day on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar dropping to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius. Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan too dealth with biting cold; Kashmir, on the other hand, saw some respite with the minimum temperature rising a few notches ahead of a wet weather spell expected in the Valley from Saturday.

Top updates on cold wave conditions across Northern India:

1) The weather department has predicted abatement in cold wave conditions over northwest India from Saturday. In a press release issued on Friday, the IMD said due to the approaching western disturbances, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next three days.

2) Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail over many parts of Punjab and Haryana according to the forecast.

3) Bihar may see a fall in minimum temperatures by two to four degree Celsius over the weekend. Madhya Pradesh will see “no significant change in minimum temperatures” on Saturday but may see a rise by two to four degree Celsius over the weekend.

4) On Saturday, the minimum temperatures were in the range of -1.5 degree Celsius in many parts of plains of northwest India and in isolated pockets over adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh, the IMD said, adding that the lowest minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius was observed in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

5) In a fresh update, the Delhi Airport said: “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

(With agency inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

imd cold wave
Story Saved
Saturday, January 07, 2023
