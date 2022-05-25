After MNS threat, Maharashtra tightens security around Afzal Khan's grave

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have reportedly been deployed around the grave of Afzal Khan in Satara district of Maharashtra amid the ongoing political controversy over Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad and the Gyanvapi mosque case hearing in the Varanasi court.

Satara superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Bansal said Afzal Khan's tomb has been a restricted area since 2005. It's having the restriction of section 144 of CrPC. An additional police force has been deployed at the spot.

"Additional Police force deployment to the spot was part of a routine process in which the force visits all sensitive places in the district to assess the security arrangements there. This time, an assessment by forces was made in Mahabaleshwar where they visited Pratapgarh and Afzal Khan's tomb," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

What is the row over Afzal Khan grave?

> Afzal Khan's tomb is located at the foothills of Pratapgad near Mahabaleshwar.

> The ongoing row started after AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi recently paid tributes at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad.

> The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS, which has been demanding a ban on loudspeakers in mosques, condemned the move and asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to take action against Owaisi while warning to take 'action' on its own.

> On Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said at a rally, "Afzal Khan who was killed by our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His tomb is there and is being offered flower garlands on his grave by the people of a particular community. The Maharashtra government is sitting quietly on this issue. If the state government does not demolish this grave, then MNS party workers will demolish it soon."

> The MNS chief also appealed to the Centre to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and to bring the Uniform Civil Code.

> Thackeray also stepped up an attack on the NCP chief and said, "If Sharad Pawar feels that Aurangzeb is a Sufi saint, what can I say? Apparently, Afzal Khan didn't come to kill Shivaji Maharaj. He had only come to expand his kingdom. Then, did Shivaji Maharaj come in between? Why are you changing history for your convenience?"

(With inputs from ANI)

