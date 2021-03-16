After raid at Vaze’s office, NIA says he hid evidence

Mumbai: In a search conducted late Monday night at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office in the Mumbai Police headquarters, National Investigation Authority (NIA) officials found evidence that had not been recorded in the log but was seized in the initial days of the investigation of the explosive-laden SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25.

The NIA searched the cabin of arrested Crime Branch cop and former CIU head Sachin Vaze from 8pm on March 15 to 4am on Tuesday and seized a laptop, an iPad, a phone, and documents among other material.

The team also recovered the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage from a Thane housing complex where Vaze lives. The DVR was not mentioned in the list of Muddemal (seized evidence), and the central probe agency suspected that it was collected to destroy evidence which could implicate Vaze, an official said.

“Vaze was heading the CIU so he issued an official letter that he required DVR of his residential complex and collected the same from his building but did not show the DVR and the CCTV footage as collected evidence in official record of the case,” a senior police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Vaze, who was arrested by the NIA and remanded to custody till March 25 by a special NIA court, was lead investigator before the case was transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad a few days later. The Union home ministry directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the explosives found in the Scorpio on March 8. The NIA questioned Vaze for over 12 hours on March 13 and found discrepancies in the recording of case evidence.

The NIA on Tuesday questioned Vaze’s colleague at the CIU, Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi for the third day in a row. The investigating team also questioned other officials including Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Alaknure, API Prakash Howal, police inspector Milind Kathe and three constables.

It was learnt that CCTV footage from Saket Complex where Vaze has lived for over 20 years was seized by a team of four CIU officers on February 27 at 8.30pm, two days after 20 loose gelatin sticks were found in a Scorpio parked outside Antilia, Ambani’s residence.

A letter written by API Kazi, asking for the footage, stated: “An offence is registered with Cr No. 40/21 U/S 4 (a), b of Indian Explosive act and is being investigated by CIU Mumbai. For purpose of the investigation this office needs to check CCtv installed in the premises of your society and the adjoining area. Kindly provide us DVR which stores CCTV footage, to facilitate the said investigation.”

However, this DVR was not logged into evidence but was found in Vaze’s cabin during the NIA search.

Vaze is also under investigation for his role in the suspicious death of 48-year-old Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based auto spare parts businessman, who was linked to the Scorpio found parked outside the Ambani residence. The case is being probed by the ATS.

CCTV footage collected from a department store across the road from Antilia revealed that on the intervening night of February 24 and 25 a Scorpio car had arrived accompanied by an Innova car. After waiting for a couple of hours, the Scorpio driver left in the Innova. Neither driver was reportedly visible in the footage. The Innova was later found at the Mulund toll point but the night hours made it impossible to make out who was in the car.

The NIA on Sunday seized a white colour Innova car used by CIU officers and claimed that the car was the same Innova which had tailed the Scorpio. The Innova and the Scorpio were found bearing fake number plates, and a set of three number plates were also recovered from inside the Scorpio.

During their Monday night search, the NIA could not locate the DVR and CCTV footage taken from a shop close to Hiran’s auto spare parts shop, where these number plates were allegedly prepared.

A Mumbai police official said that Vaze and his team had allegedly visited the shop, located around 500 metres away from Hiran’s shop, and had collected the DVR and CCTV footage of the shop. This too was not recorded in the log.

On Tuesday, the NIA also seized a black-coloured Mercedes Benz, which was used by Sachin Vaze. Inspector General Anil Shukla of NIA said: “We have seized a Mercedes and during the investigation it was made clear that the car was used by Sachin Vaze, but owner is not identified yet During the search we recovered more than ₹5 lakh cash, a counting machine, clothes and the registration number plate which was on the Scorpio found parked near Ambani residence carrying gelatin sticks.”

Man in a PPE kit

A video clip showing a man walking in a PPE kit at night, purportedly meant to be the driver of the Innova, surfaced on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the video.

A Mumbai police official privy to investigation claimed that driver of the Innova car returned half an hour after exiting the Mulund check post in the early hours of February 25.

“The Innova went to the same place where Scorpio was parked. The Innova driver is therefore again seen in CCTV footage at the spot, but in a PPE kit, perhaps to hide his identity,” the officer claimed.

The officer said that Vaze would likely be made to walk in PPE kit in a recreation of the scene and to ascertain whether he was the driver of the Innova by trying to compare the movements.

Meanwhile, three deputy inspector general level officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrived in the Mumbai in connection with the ongoing investigation.

NIA Court rejects Vaze’s plea

The special NIA court Tuesday rejected Vaze’s claim that his arrest was illegal. The court also rejected his claim that no sanction of the government prior to his arrest was obtained as his actions were part of his duty.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sitre said, “It is admitted fact that the accused was a police person and hence is knowing about his right. The entry in the station diary clearly reflects that intimation was provided to the accused and the concerned police station, so also, information about his arrest, it means grounds of arrest was provided to accused.”

The NIA arrested Vaze under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4(a)(b) (1) (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Indian Explosives Act, 1908.

“Sachin Vaze is part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25. He has confessed to it,” the official said. Vaze’s lawyers denied NIA’s claims and his alleged admission to his role in parking the explosives-laden car outside Antilia.

A Thane district and sessions court had refused to grant Vaze interim protection in an anticipatory bail plea application that Vaze had filed last week. The court said his “custodial interrogation was necessary” while posting the matter to March 19.