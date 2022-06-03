After Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi now tests Covid positive

A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday tweeted she too has tested positive with mild symptoms. "Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who cam contact with me to take all necessary precautions," the Congress leader tweeted. Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi leaves meeting to revive UP Congress, returns to Delhi

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi had cut her visit to Lucknow short and returned to Delhi after Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive. No reason was given for the sudden change of schedule. The two-day meeting in Lucknow was to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and was tested for Covid on Thursday. She was found positive. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi met several leaders over the last week and some of them have been found Covid positive. "Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments," Surjewala said.

PM Modi tweeted on Thursday wishing Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery.

At a meeting of district Congress chiefs, Telangana Congress decided to hold prayers in temples, churches, mosques and Gurdwaras in Telangana by Thursday for the speedy recovery of Sonia Gandhi.

