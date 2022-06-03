Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi now tests Covid positive
india news

After Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi now tests Covid positive

Priyanka Gandhi reached Lucknow on Wednesday for a two-day party meeting aiming at the revival of the party in Uttar Pradesh. After Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid on Thursday, Priyanka left for Delhi ahead of schedule. 
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:31 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday tweeted she too has tested positive with mild symptoms. "Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who cam contact with me to take all necessary precautions," the Congress leader tweeted.  Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi leaves meeting to revive UP Congress, returns to Delhi

 

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi had cut her visit to Lucknow short and returned to Delhi after Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive. No reason was given for the sudden change of schedule. The two-day meeting in Lucknow was to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh. 

Sonia Gandhi had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and was tested for Covid on Thursday. She was found positive. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi met several leaders over the last week and some of them have been found Covid positive. "Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments," Surjewala said.

PM Modi tweeted on Thursday wishing Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery.

At a meeting of district Congress chiefs, Telangana Congress decided to hold prayers in temples, churches, mosques and Gurdwaras in Telangana by Thursday for the speedy recovery of Sonia Gandhi.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
priyanka gandhi sonia gandhi
