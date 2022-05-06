After Tajinder Bagga arrested, BJP protests, warns AAP: 'Messed with wrong guys'

Shortly after the BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga was arrested in Delhi by the Punjab Police, the party - ruling at the centre - launched a full-blown attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. From sharing videos and photos of the incident, to alleging that Bagga’s father was assaulted, tweets poured out on the social media website by the BJP leader. Several BJP workers also gathered outside a police station and protested against the Punjab police's action.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who last month protested outside Arvind Kejriwal’s home over his remarks on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files, on Friday tweeted: “Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother. Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression. BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty.

We will fight back! @ArvindKejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys. (sic).”

“Arvind Kejriwal’s brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won’t go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way… (sic),” BJP social media head Amit Malviya wrote.

Tagging Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had a couple of months ago shifted from the Akali Dal to the BJP, tweeted in Hindi: “In Punjab, goons, mafia are killing openly, youth are dying due to drugs and th Punjab Police is being used for revenge politics in Delhi. Don't defame Sikhs like this @BhagwantMann ji #iStandWithTajinderBagga. (sic)”

In a statement quoted by news agency ANI, the Punjab Police said Bagga was arrested because he did not join the probe over a case filed against him in the state. “The accused was served five notices to come and join the investigation. The notices were duly served upon. Inspite of that, the accused deliberately did not join the probe. This morning, following due process of law, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested from his home in Delhi.” Bagga is the national secretary of the BJP’s youth wing and also the Delhi BJP spokesperson.

The 36-year-old leader was being taken to Punjab where he would be produced in the court, the state’s police further said. The Aam Aadmi Party formed a government in Punjab after winning a handsome mandate in the February-March round of state elections.

