After taking charge, Army chief General Manoj Pande lists 'foremost priority': 'Duty to be ready...'

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday said his focus will be on the current reforms, restructuring and transformation to enhance the army's operational and functional efficiency, news agency ANI reported.

After the ceremonial guard of honour, the new army chief said, "The geopolitical situation is changing rapidly, & we've many challenges, it's Indian Army's duty to remain ready to tackle any challenges in coordination with all sister Services. My endeavour will be to take forward the work done by my predecessors."

General Pande, who is the first officer from the engineer corps to be appointed the army chief, said, "My foremost priority will be to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face the current, contemporary & future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict."

“In terms of capability development & Force modernisation, my effort will be to leverage new technologies through process of indigenisation & 'Aatmanirbharta',” he added.

“It's a matter of pride for me that I have been given the leadership of the Indian Army. Indian Army had a glorious past that maintained the security and integrity of the nation. In the same way, it contributed towards nation-building,” the new army chief said.

“All officers of the Indian Army from its different arms and services get an equal opportunity for career and professional growth. In senior leadership positions, all officers are trained & oriented on all aspects of warfighting,” General Pande added.

The new army chief took over from General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who hung up his boots after a four-decade military service. General Pande will hold the post for two years. According to the rules, the tenure of the army chief is three years or till the age of 62, whichever is earlier.Before taking over as Army chief, the general was appointed as vice chief in February, succeeding Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, who had retired.

